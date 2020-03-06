Local rescue groups holding baby shower-themed cat party

National & World

Greensboro, NC ( WGHP) — For local rescues, kitten season marks the busiest and sometimes the most frustrating time of the year.

Red Dog Farm and the Crooked Tail Cat Café are getting creative as the season approaches.

“We thought it would be a lot of fun to host a ‘baby shower’-themed cat party in hopes of getting lots of donations, both monetary and supplies, to help us with the influx of kittens and cats we get in the spring and summer,” says Lauren Riehle, the executive director of Red Dog Farm.

If you’re interested in joining the celebration, there are some tickets available. The baby shower is March 15 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. If you are interested in buying tickets, they are $15 each and donations are gratefully accepted.