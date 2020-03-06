Man filmed nude child with hidden camera, NC deputies say

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WLOS) — A Candler man has been arrested and charged after authorities say he placed a hidden camera in a juvenile females’ bedroom.

Buncombe County deputies say, David Adam Burris, 31, is charged with one count of felony secret peeping.

Authorities say Burris placed a hidden digital camera in a juvenile’s bedroom and began recording while she was in the shower. The recording eventually showed the young girl in the nude.

Burris is in the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond for this charge.

He has also been ordered to have no contact with the girl.

Burris is due in court again on the charge on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.