NORTH EAST, PA (WNEP) — Three men, who ran gas stations across Northeastern Pennsylvania, are charged with bouncing nearly $700,000 in checks.

One of the gas stations on Railroad Street in Scranton is closed.

The other stations are in other parts of Lackawanna County; as well as Luzerne, Monroe and Schuylkill Counties.

Police said the trio bounced the checks made to fuel wholesaler G and G Oil.