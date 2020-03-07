Florida reports its first 2 coronavirus deaths

National & World

Two patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have died, the Florida Department of Health announced Friday night.

The cases marked the first US coronavirus deaths outside California and Washington.

Both of the deceased in Florida, including one patient in their 70s, had recently returned from international trips, officials said. Their destinations were not publicly disclosed.

One case was in Santa Rosa County, with the other in Lee County, officials said.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

Meantime in Broward County, two new presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus were reported, Florida’s health department announced.