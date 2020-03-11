How some seniors are taking control in preventing the spread of coronavirus

National & World

Buncombe County (WLOS) — Senior living centers and nursing homes in Western North Carolina are taking steps to protect the most vulnerable population from the threat of corona virus. That includes limiting visiting hours and making sure anyone entering the facilities answers a series of questions regarding their health, travels and recent encounters with anyone who might be sick.

At Givens Gerber Park, each floor in each building has its own cleaning supply kit, that includes several pairs of rubber gloves, some nontoxic anti-viral cleaning solution and plenty of paper towels.

Resident Joya Iannicelli said coronavirus concerns have brought out the urge to clean at Givens Gerber Park.

“I”m so concerned because we’re a pretty close community here, and we’re interacting all the time, and we know so little about this virus right now,” Iannicelli explained.

But the overabundant cleaning has its problems.

“We have residents that are chemically sensitive or sensitive to fragrance, and we found others that were going around spraying with various cleaners that might bother them,” Director Teresa Stephens said.

So, the cleaning kits were put together for the community of nearly 300 residents.

“It felt prudent to go ahead and put together these cleaning kits for anyone who wants to volunteer to clean,” Stephens said.

Putting some of the power to stay healthy back in their own hands.

“I love having control over it. I like knowing what I’m doing,” Iannicelli said.

“Was a positive move to empower them and give them a little more control during this worrisome time,” Stephens added.

The community’s cafe has also made some changes, including removing salt and pepper shakers from the tables, wrapping silverware and using standing menus only.

