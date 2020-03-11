Man dies after being hit by deputy’s Taser

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

St. Louis (KMOV) — An investigation is underway after a man died after being hit by a Taser from a St. Louis deputy.

Officers arrived at Beverly Place, north of Delmar, Tuesday evening while trying to serve a protective order for a man to leave the area. Sheriff Vernon Betts said the deputy deployed his Taser on the man when he “became combative.”

Law enforcement said the man who died had known mental health issues.

He later died, police said.

Betts told News 4 the deputy is a senior member of the department and all deputies have been trained to use Tasers.

No additional information has been released. Betts said the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Circuit Attorney’s Office would conduct the investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.