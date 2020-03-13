Man accused of killing his wife in Oklahoma City arrested in Texas

National & World

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR ) — A man accused of killing his wife, who was also a young mother, in Oklahoma City earlier this week has been arrested in Texas.

26-year-old Geneva Jordan, a mother of six children, was found dead inside her apartment Tuesday afternoon.

Her youngest child is four months old. Three of her children were inside the home on Tuesday when a neighbor heard screaming.

“We live downstairs and could hear everything, we could hear everything. Chaos was breaking out. I heard her say ‘stop, OK, please.’ She kept saying ‘OK, OK.’ She would run and then scream,” said Rolando Travrzo, a neighbor.

Travrzo called police and says officers came to the apartment, but heard nothing and left. It wasn’t until hours later when a family member came by and found Jordan’s body.

“Rest in peace to my sister. I know she may be physically not here, but spiritually she’s always gonna be with us,” said Jordan’s sister, Fatima Smith.

Police were looking for Jordan’s husband, 26-year-old Kendreen Jordan, in connection to her death.

Neighbors say he made one last appearance Tuesday morning before his wife’s body was found.

Kendreen was arrested in Denton, Texas, city officials told KFOR.

