Professors in Italy share experience from frontline of COVID-19 pandemic in Europe
Click here for updates on this story
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — Two University of Oregon professors working in Italy have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe, and earlier this week they wrote a letter to the university urging a more proactive response to the virus.
Melissa Graboyes is a professor of medical history, and her husband, Alfredo Burlando, a professor of economics.
Currently based in northern Italy, they are essentially confined to their home because of the coronavirus threat.
“Supposedly you are allowed to go on short hikes and runs and walks as long as you are alone without anybody around you and keeping a distance of a meter from each person that you encounter,” said Burlando.
In the days since their letter was sent, the University of Oregon has implemented social distancing measures, and will offer online classes only for the first three weeks of spring term.
Related: University of Oregon, Oregon State announce changes to classes, finals due to COVID-19
Given their experience in Italy, where doctors discovered the first coronavirus case in late February, Graboyes thinks Oregonians should also take drastic measures.
“If you have the possibility to work remotely, do it. If you have the possibility to call into meetings, do it. If you have the possibility of keeping your kids at home, in your home, now is the time to do it, because extreme social distancing is going to be most effective at the beginning stages of an epidemic before there’s large amounts of community transmission, before your hospitals are overwhelmed and it becomes a mandate,” said Graboyes.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments
2 Comments
Face the facts America- all the hysteria is due to two factors- the complete failure of Obama and Biden to protect US citizens from H1N1- resulting in the unnecessary deaths of 12,000- yes that’s right- twelve thousand- Americans in 2009.
We are now all paying the price through irrational fits of panic and hysteria- that is being driven by an American press that went out of their way today to directly run irresponsible and slanted stories blaming the US President’s response to the illness- which has been hailed as excellent by the CDC.
___
The enemy of the people continue to harass the President and his administration with false accusations- fake headlines- and slanted coverage… Gee- where have we seen this before- Russian Collusion- Obstruction- Impeachment without a crime- now Wuhan bat Flu- the killer virus that didn’t kill !
For more proof about how irresponsible the media coverage for this Wuhan bat Virus scare is- check out the CDC’s report on what you should really be concerned about- the regular flu !
___
22,000-55,000 deaths already this flu season ! As many as 51 million infected !
___
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/preliminary-in-season-estimates.htm
___
So how and why has the US media gotten this Wuhan Bat Virus so wrong ??? Easy ! They assumed that this would take off like the H1N1 virus did under Obama and Biden’s negligent watch- AND- the original models were based on the 1918 Spanish Flu in the US that killed almost a 1/2 million !
___
I’ve seen these models projected and pushed as a possible outcome for the Wuhan Bat Flu- Really media moguls- you have taken pandemic outbreaks from 1918 and have applied them to modern day standards ???
___
Good gawd- the hoax is now undeniable !
___
Do your own homework kids- check it out for yourself. Listen to me- ignore Z21- you’ll sleep a whole lot better.