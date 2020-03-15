National & World By The Associated Press Published March 15, 2020 9:49 pm AP FACT CHECK: Trump, Dems and politics of the pandemic
OK- so here are the facts as I see them. Democrat Governor Kate Brown has gone completely insane !
Many Americans voted out the last Democrat President for interfering in their daily lives through heavy handed business policies- threats of fines and punishments for those persons not signing up for Obamacare- and an overall Dictatorship style that left many feeling that Government was interfering way too much- so guess what- Kate Brown has tripled down on that garbage under the smoke and mirrors of the Wuhan Bat virus Hoax… and yes- it is a complete charade- as the regular B flu virus has killed thousands of more Americans than this latest virus of the month has.
Facts now- not emotional woman’s style hysteria:
“Every year an estimated 290,000 to 650,000 people die in the world due to complications from seasonal influenza (flu) viruses. This figure corresponds to 795 to 1,781 deaths per day due to the seasonal flu.”
Read it again- 795-1,781 deaths “a day” !!!
Global (world-wide) death count today for the Wuhan Bat ??? 15 !!!!!!
Begs the question… “what the hell’s goin’ on here” ???
Not sure where you get your numbers:
“Italy reported 368 new deaths Sunday from the coronavirus while the number of confirmed cases rose to 24,747, the country’s civil protection authority said.
https://www.axios.com/italy-new-coronavirus-deaths-0150a1c9-d74a-4dd8-9e22-3c716c1690ce.html
Iran announced more than 100 people had died in the past 24 hours, with the confirmed cases nearing 14,000. Tehran said its fight against the outbreak was being severely hampered by US sanctions.”
https://apnews.com/fcad3d21fcdd0a3844abdee91fcf6281
I went back and checked- found this interesting message-
“We apologize for the temporary disservice that you may have experienced. For about 20 minutes, our site showed clearly incorrect data due to a malicious act. We have investigated the issue and we’re now implementing protective measures to prevent this from happening again. The other day we got hit with a big DDoS attack. Now this. We’ll continue with our daily efforts and we’ll not give up.”
Amazing that someone would attack a site like that !
However- I still stand by the original concept that the regular flu is much more prevalent and deadly by it’s sheer consistency.
795-1,781 deaths a day ! And we’ve never attacked our own economy to stem that tide !