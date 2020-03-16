Connecticut state trooper arrested for DUI in his cruiser

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) — A state trooper faces a driving under the influence charge after being found asleep behind the wheel of his cruiser that was parked on a highway.

Shaquile Ajene Williams was arrested early Monday morning.

A 911 call reported that a trooper was asleep and unresponsive behind the wheel of a cruiser that was parked in the right hand shoulder of Interstate 84 in Waterbury.

It was just before 1 a.m.

The cruiser had its hazard lights on.

Troopers and a supervisor responded to the scene.

Williams agrees to perform a field sobriety test, which troopers said he failed.

Williams was taken into custody without incident.

After being charged with DUI, he was released on a $500 non-surety bond and given a court date of April 21 in Waterbury.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.