Teen Injured, Horse Killed When Garbage Truck Hits Amish Buggy

NEW WILMINGTON, PA (KDKA) — A teenager was injured when a garbage truck spooked a horse pulling an Amish buggy Monday morning in Lawrence County.

The crash was first reported after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 158 and Phillips School Road.

Officials say the garbage truck was heading north when its loud rumble spooked the horse.

The horse darted out in front of the truck, and had to be put down at the scene.

Three people were in the buggy, two adults, a teenager and three children.

Officials say only the teen suffered injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated. His condition has not been released.

Police, paramedics, and the fire department all responded to the scene.

