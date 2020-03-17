California governor says few if any schools likely to reopen this school year due to virus
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California governor says few if any schools likely to reopen this school year due to virus.
Trust me- Kate Brown will follow suit ! Oregonians struggling with childcare issues are about to get kicked in the face by one of Kate Brown’s boot straps !