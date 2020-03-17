Skip to Content
National & World
By
Published 5:00 pm

Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Florida.

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

3 Comments

  2. Meanwhile- The local Florida news crews are reporting massive numbers of young people hitting the beaches in Florida for spring break ! Ya don’t see their Governors threatening criminal charges !
    ___
    Ya know why ??? Florida Governor DeSantis is a Republican !
    ___
    He knows a hoax when he sees one !

Leave a Reply