Kansas City mayor’s office says nearly half of city council under self-quarantine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/KSMO) — Nearly half of the city council is under quarantine due to possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, a spokesperson for Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas reported Tuesday evening.

The spokesperson said that of the six council members under self-quarantine, none are showing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Councilman Eric Bunch posted to Twitter Monday to announce that he was self-isolating with what he described as a “bad cold.”

According to the Kansas City Star, a number of council members were at the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference a week ago in Washington, where two attendees tested positive for the virus.

Councilman Dan Fowler and Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw both attended that conference and told the Star that they were still self-quarantining despite showing no symptoms.

Three council committee meetings were scheduled for Wednesday, including the Finance, Governance and Public Safety Committee, which is in the process of reviewing and adopting the new city budget.