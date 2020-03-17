Temporary court order denies certain people entry into federal court amid pandemic

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Hawaii (KITV) — As coronavirus concerns continue to grow, the United States District Court implemented a new temporary general order regarding the District of Hawaii.

“The Court has weighed the right of the public to open access to the court against the need to protect the safety of the public, including the health of all those entering and working in the court,” the court said in a statement.

The order states states that effective immediately, the following persons are not allowed to enter the United States District Court for the District of Hawaii:

Persons who have traveled outside the State of Hawaii within the previous 14 days or are living with someone who traveled outside the State of Hawaii within the previous 14 days;

Persons who have been diagnosed with, or have had contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with, COVID-19;

Persons who, because of COVID-19, have been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital, or health agency;

Persons who are ill and displaying symptoms consistent with a flu, such as fever, body aches, and shortness of breath.

Anyone attempting to enter in violation of the new protocols will be denied entry.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.