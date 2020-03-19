Kansas City animal shelters feel impact of coronavirus

National & World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Animal shelters across the country are feeling the impact of the coronavirus.

Like a lot of schools and businesses, most of the work at Kansas City-area animal shelters has been moved online. To keep too many people from coming inside the shelters, adoption facilities, like Wayside Waifs, will have you check out the animals online first. Then, you call the adoption team and tell them which animals you’re interested in.

They’ll ask you a few questions to find what type of pet and personality would fit best with your home. Only then will you come to the shelter to meet just one or two animals.

Justine Volkman and Nick Senta just adopted a dog because they now have time to stay home and train a puppy.

“Then we were like, we’re going to be inside. The whole world is in such a crazy mental space right now. We really needed some light in our lives and we just decided it was a perfect time,” Volkman said.

