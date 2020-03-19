Pizza shop gives away free meals for kids in need

National & World

YORK COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — Many business in our area are doing their part to make sure kids don’t go hungry during the mandatory school shut down.

Primo Pizza by Ryan in Red Lion is giving out free meals to kids who rely on school lunches. They have a choice of turkey and cheese or ham and cheese sandwiches, as well as sliced apples, celery and peanut butter and a drink.

Families can pick them up between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day until further notice.

Some high school students who normally work at night have volunteered to help with the effort.

“When bad things are going on in the world we gotta come together and help each other out sometimes,” Ryan Frey, the owner of the pizza shop, said. “In the couple of days – the amount of money we’ve raised – the amount of donations we’ve gotten from everything has been unbelievable.”

So far they’ve handed out more than 50 lunches and counting.

