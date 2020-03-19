Second case of coronavirus reported in Guilford County

National & World

Guilford County, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) received confirmation of a second positive COVID-19 case in Guilford County, according to a news release.

The patient traveled to Florida with family during the first week of March. The patient began experiencing symptoms upon their return from out of state travel during the second week of March.

The patient went to their primary care doctor for testing with a subsequent positive COVID-19 test confirmation.

GCDPH is in continual communication with the patient who is in self-isolation. Family members are also in quarantine at this time.

GCDPH communicable disease staff have initiated a contact investigation to reduce exposure to the public.

Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County Interim Public Health Director stated, “In this unprecedented situation, additional positive cases are not a surprise and we expect to see more as increased testing in the community takes place. We are evaluating every positive case and will focus on contact tracing to reduce the risk of exposure to the community.”

In consultation with the CDC and NC DHHS, GCDPH is following up directly with all individuals who have had close contact with the case and are at risk of infection. The GCDPH will monitor close contacts and assure that proper evaluation and care is provided if they become ill.

