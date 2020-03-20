Renter says he is being evicted after not being able to pay rent due to COVID-19

National & World

NORMAN, OK (KFOR ) — Curt Knudson owns his own cleaning business, but he says he’s seen a decrease in business since everything is shut down to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Knudson says he told the Westwood Park Apartments about his situation, but he says that didn’t stop the complex from starting the eviction process.

“I was watching your news, and I got a knock on the door, and I got served an eviction notice,” Knudson told KFOR.

Knudson says as the concern for COVID-19 grew, his jobs started canceling.

He says he was under the impression that Westwood Park was understanding. However, he says he was given an eviction notice, telling him he had to be out by April 1st.

​“They don’t take partial payments. I can’t say, ‘Can I bring you $250-a-week until it’s paid or anything like that. They will not take partial payments,” he said. “Now, I’ve got court costs added to the rent, late fees, and now court costs.”

Knudson admits to being late on rent from time to time, but says he always pays everything he owes.

KFOR did reach out to Westwood Park to get their side of the story, but the apartment manager told News 4, “Unfortunately, my company does not allow me to comment.”

We also spoke with a metro landlord who says every situation is different, but the best thing a renter can do is communicate with their landlord as soon as you know there may be a problem.

“I’ve had three people call about that already. The main thing is talk to your landlord. Give them a call and let them know what’s going on in your life,” C.R. Head told KFOR. “Especially if you’re good tenants. We want to work with you, we want to stay in the house. We will all get through this.”

Management officials with Westwood Park Apartments tell KFOR that the property filed the eviction under previous legal protocol, but the rules changed after it was already filed. However, they say they will follow the new rules.

The officials say they are offering the resident a payment plan to avoid eviction.

