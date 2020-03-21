Around 10% of the world population can’t get clean water. Here’s how you can help on World Water Day

National & World

Right now, almost 780 million people live without access to clean water, and more than 2.5 billion need improved sanitation. That’s according to the World Health Organization. March 22 is World Water Day, an annual UN observance spotlighting something so basic — and yet so scarce for so many. There are some simple things you can do at home that can help care for the global water supply.

Support organizations making an impact

Here are organizations you can support that are making a difference where water is insufficient around the world:

WaterAid promotes clean water, reliable toilets and good hygiene. Through logistical, educational and policy work, the organization has provided more than 26 million people with clean water and reliable toilets since 1981.

Charity: Water has a unique approach to investing in their water projects. This non profit organization works with local partners to implement sustainable, community-led water projects whose donors are always connected to their impact

Water.org focuses on providing funding so communities can maintain access to clean water and sanitation. The nonprofit organization was founded by actor Matt Damon and engineer Gary White.

Keep water clean

It starts at home, and it’s not just about the water coming out of the tap; it’s also about the water sent down the drain or into the ground. Here are some ways to help keep water clean.

• Never flush expired or unwanted medicine down the toilet or drain

• Fix any leaks from cars and collect oil by putting liner on driveway

• Pick up after your pets to prevent waste entering drains, spreading bacteria

Conserve at home

It’s an easy concept to understand: Don’t waste water. But just because it’s simple doesn’t mean people do it. Using water more efficiently in daily life can go a long way.

• Turn off faucets when not in use

• Shorten the length of showers

• Use low-flow toilets

• Water plants by hand rather than hose