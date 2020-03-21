Skip to Content
National & World
By
Published 12:14 am

Coronavirus deaths top 11,000 globally

Not Available

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

  1. So when will the Chinese officially apologize to the world and admit that their attempts to cover up- hide- lie to the world- has caused additional suffering ?

    A UK study has clearly shown that if China would have acted sooner- accepted international assistance- that 97% of the current fall-out could have been prevented.

    China owes me an explanation and the world reparations !

Comments are closed.