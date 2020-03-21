National & World By CNN Published March 21, 2020 12:14 am Coronavirus deaths top 11,000 globally Not Available
So when will the Chinese officially apologize to the world and admit that their attempts to cover up- hide- lie to the world- has caused additional suffering ?
A UK study has clearly shown that if China would have acted sooner- accepted international assistance- that 97% of the current fall-out could have been prevented.
China owes me an explanation and the world reparations !
