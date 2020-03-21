Man crashes car in Burlington with 5-year-old son inside, crashes SUV into church before being arrested, police say

National & World

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man crashed his car Friday and abandoned his 5-year-old son in the car before stealing an SUV that he crashed into a church, causing $125,000 worth of damage, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

At 9:55 p.m., officers with the BPD responded to the construction site on St. Mark’s Church Road near Garden Road.

Investigators determined that Yavier Luisan Jesurum, 30, had crashed his 2003 Acura into the wood line, abandoned his 5-year-old son in the car and left on foot.

Jesurum then approached a victim at the McDonalds on S. Church where he threatened to shoot the victim before stealing the victims 2008 Toyota Highlander.

He then crashed the Highlander into the Trinity Worship Center at 3157 S. Church St., the release says.

Jesurum went into the church on foot and left out the northside of the church.

Jesurum attempted to enter a home on Fieldstone Drive but was confronted by the homeowner. Officers were able to take him into custody in front of the home on Fieldstone.

Both vehicles were considered a total loss. The church sustained approximately $125,000 in damage.

The child was returned to his mother. The child and Jesurum were being evaluated at ARMC for potential injuries.

Upon discharge, police say Jesurum will be charged with the following:

Felony hit and run, child abuse

2 counts of driving while impaired

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Communicating threats

Common law robbery

2 counts of careless and reckless driving

Misdemeanor hit and run

Breaking and entering a house of worship

First degree burglary

Jesurum was held at the Alamance County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

