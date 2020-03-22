Here’s a public and united way to show support for health care workers fighting coronavirus

National & World

As millions stay home across the world to help slow the spread of coronavirus, health care workers remain on the job to tend to the overwhelming numbers of people who’ve been sickened by the virus.

Doctors, nurses and other medical personnel are being called heroes for their dedication as they continue working in increasingly dangerous conditions — with masks and other protective gear in short supply.

In light of this, a campaign is taking off on Twitter to hold a nightly show of appreciation for health care workers on the frontlines of the battle against Covid-19.

#Solidarityat8 asks people to go on their balconies or open their windows and doors at 8 p.m. Sunday and cheer, clap or just make some noise to honor the people who continue to work in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and other medical facilities.

The movement began in other countries that were affected by coronavirus before the United States.

In Turkey, residents in cities across the country cheered and whistled Saturday night.

Israelis applauded from their balconies and windows Thursday night to show their appreciation for their health care workers.

Many residents of Paris have cheered and clapped for their doctors and nurses several days in a row.

In the US, some people have already begun their show of solidarity for the nation’s health care workers. The Troy Police Department in New York — a state that has been especially hard hit by coronavirus — tweeted its support.

Actor Taye Diggs and singer Neil Diamond are among the celebrities encouraging people to take part in a show of support Sunday night.

Many people are calling for the tribute to be repeated every night.