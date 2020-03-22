Omaha pop-up restaurant hosts free food giveaway

National & World

OMAHA, NE (KPTM ) — More than 200 people in the Omaha area received a free home-cooked meal today, thanks to a local pop-up restaurant.

Many restaurants in the metro have a lot of extra food right now, as people have been advised to stay in their homes and not dine-in.

Dandelion Pop-Up saw this as an opportunity to help those who may need food.

The people behind the pop-up asked for food donations from local restaurants, then a chef put together meals with the food. The lunches included a variety of salads, soups, sandwiches, ribs and side dishes.

“We started to make some calls to the people we knew. The friends in town that we have and love what dandelion does and decided to put our community outpost to work and really help anybody in need and community of the service industry. They needed a hot lunch and some extras, we had extras so we wanted to make sure that everybody got some,” says Nick Bartholomew, the creator of Dandelion Pop-Up.

The meals were given out to anyone who needed them at the pop-up. Bartholomew says he hopes to do the pop-up giveaway again soon.

He says, “What we see is human beings and, you know. So we’re all in the same boat so we’re here to help where we can and so in this case what we’ve seen is that there is a need and so that the food isn’t going to waste and that people are using the service and so, in the end, we’re happy to be of service to them and whoever is in need and we hope to be able to this more.”

To find out more about Dandelion Pop-Up, check out its Facebook Page here. The pop-up also does food pick-ups from restaurants and drop-off for donations. The pop-up team can be reached through email at OneLocalFoods@gmail.com.

