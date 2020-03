10 Things to Know for Today

National & World

1. The hunt for ventilators and other medical supplies is consuming the U.S. and Europe, as new virus infections soar.

2. Talks between Congress and the White House continue on a nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package as the coronavirus crisis deepens.

3. U.S. futures dropped more than 4% and Australia’s share benchmark initially plunged 8.5% as work on more stimulus for the U.S. economy hit snags in the U.S. Senate.

4. Mike Pompeo is in Kabul on an urgent visit to try to move forward a U.S. peace deal signed last month with the Taliban.

5. Ministers have closed their doors to funerals, fear of quarantine has prevented families from flying to pay last respects and cemeteries have drastically altered protocols.

6. The president, who has no scientific or medical training, now leads a daily White House briefing on coronavirus efforts by a task force he tapped the vice president to lead.

7. Previous bailouts by Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama unwittingly reshaped American politics, unleashing a populist furor that lingers in both parties to this day.

8. America’s young people have grown up with school shootings, social media pressures, climate change and terror attacks. But how will they cope with effects of coronavirus.

9. Canada and Australia saying they will not go if the games are staged this year making it more likely the event will happen in 2021.

10. The ship that had to cut short its trip because of the coronavirus and mechanical problems has docked in Honolulu’s harbor.