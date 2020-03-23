Gov. Lamont’s ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ policy goes into effect Monday night
Click here for updates on this story
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Some big changes are coming to Connecticut businesses.
The governor’s executive order, “Stay Safe, Stay Home,” goes into effect at 8 p.m. on Monday, meaning all businesses considered non-essential will close.
As this goes into effect, coronavirus cases across the state are on the rise.
The number of confirmed cases in Connecticut reached 327 on Sunday.
There are also eight confirmed deaths in our state.
The goal of Lamont’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” policy is to have less in-person interactions.
This is a way to prevent COVID-19 from infecting more people in the state.
In an effort to slow down the spread of coronavirus, the Department of Economic and Community Development released a guide of what’s considered essential to our everyday lives.
Only these industries can continue normal operations and their employees will not be required to telecommute or work from home.
On the list:
Truckers, wastewater operators, and people who work at hotels or airports can continue going to work.
Hardware, liquor, and pet stores are included in retail essentials.
Food and agriculture includes grocery stores, restaurants, and nurseries
The DECD Commissioner said he understands the financial disruption on businesses considered non-essential.
His office is working to help small-to-mid sized businesses that are impacted by COVID-19.
Those employers will be able to receive more assistance in the coming days.
Restrictions on non-essential businesses start at 8 p.m. on Monday.
They will stay in place through April 22.
Organizations not included on the list of essential businesses are expected to reduce their in-person workforce completely.
Business owners who feel otherwise can apply for a waiver.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments
4 Comments
Who cares ! Let the chicken littles out East commit economic suicide- we don’t have to.
—
Mask up-glove up- and wash up when you get home. Isolate Gramps and Grams to their homes where they been staying and watching the Price is Right for years anyway… if you have to visit them- ‘social distancing”- make sure they are masked up- wash up on the back porch- remove jackets and shoes there too.
—
There are reasonable solutions- ideas that work without all the hysterics being pushed by KTVZ- who’s messages are clearly being ignored anyway.
—
Fact is- KTVZ has flooded their website and daily news to the point of over-saturation. Now people either don’t believe the hysterics- or are ignoring it. We know this for a fact- because it’s made Kate Brown angry to the point that she is now threatening citizens (again) with legal action for just going for a stroll.
—
In the history of the USA (even during the time of H1N1) How is any of this legal and not a clear violation of our constitution ? It’s not ! And I dare rational Americans everywhere to challenge this- go back to work- No mater what the Government tells you-
—
WE ARE ALL ESSENTIAL !!!
Yes, yes, the world revolves around KTVZ. And you are our savior. One minute it’s a hoax, next you want martial law. Please, please, give it a rest, Owen. No one is listening any more (except the few who are as out there as you are.)
‘No one is listening to me” ? Seems to me that if the regional population was listening to your daily doses of gloom and doom- and took it all seriously- Kate Brown wouldn’t be ramping up her closure list ! Wouldn’t be threatening Oregonians with more criminal charges !! Our store shelves would have product- and not bare cupboards like we are witnessing.
—
Don’t let those facts ruin a good personal attack though.
–
Oh… and I would give it a rest- but Kate Brown has shut down my library- the printing studio I was going to for business pamphlets and brochures- and the bar I would eventually end up in to drown this all away !
—
Don’t blame me if I’m here for another 15 days- I got plenty of home canned goods on stock- and a knack for survival. We may just be having rabbit stew for Easter supper this year after-all !
So let me get this straight – the world revolves around KTVZ, and yet no one is listening to us. Can’t keep your story straight as usual.