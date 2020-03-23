Houses for rent popping up along the shoreline as people try to flee from the virus

National & World

NIANTIC, Conn. (WFSB) — Shoreline realtors are starting to see an early shift in summertime residents, mostly from New York, seeking shelter away from the city as everyone deals with this pandemic.

Spring is traditionally a busy time for realtors.

This year, with the lack of available houses and many potential buyers from New York wanting to escape the city and the virus, they’re snapping up whatever is available.

Real estate signs are popping up along the shoreline, but according to realtor Maddy Mattson, they’re not on the market long.

“We’ve had a lot of people contacting us and other agents looking for houses to rent really quickly to get out of the city,” Mattson said.

Channel 3 spoke with Mattson via the Zoom App and she says her New York clients are anxious to escape the city because of COVID-19.

“And we’re seeing an upturn in sales in real estate because of that also. They’re looking online, my computer hasn’t stopped since we’ve been hunkering down,” Mattson said.

Moving from one area to relocate temporarily to another may not be ideal for shoreline towns.

“Obviously, we have a concern if they’re coming from another place that might be more populated and have more virus being spread and bring it back to us,” said Mark Nickerson, East Lyme First Selectman.

Matterson says people should expect to see houses waiting in the wings coming on the market and a lot of demand once the virus flattens out.

