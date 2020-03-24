Kids get out of the house, go on a bear hunt

National & World

Weaverville (WLOS) — Families in Weaverville are going on a bear hunt.

People are being encouraged to put up stuffed bears in their windows so kids can get out of the house and hunt for bears.

One of the people behind the hunt says it caught on fast in the community.

“We had one kid that came by and said they found like 28 bears, and just even for people today it’s been fun for people to get out and have something joyful to do,” Jessica Graham, one person behind the bear hunt said.

Graham says if you don’t have a stuffed bear, any stuffed animal will do.

She said she hopes other communities outside of Weaverville will do something similar.

