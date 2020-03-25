Children, ages 4 and 5, among those found dead in Norwalk garage

National & World

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) — An apparent murder-suicide in a detached garage in Norwalk left three dead, including two children.

The victims were identified as 4-year-old Jesus Moncado, 5-year-old Gessell Moncado. They are sister and brother.

The third person found dead was their father, Yimi Moncado, 27 of Norwalk.

Police said they responded to an address on Elizabeth Street around 7:35 a.m. on Monday.

They someone dialed 911 but hung up.

By Monday afternoon, they said they were investigating it as a case of family violence and a murder-suicide.

On Tuesday, police said that autopsy reports showed Yimi Moncado’s cause of death was hanging and the manner was suicide.

Both children’s causes of deaths were ligature compression to the neck and the manner was homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwalk police at 203-854-3111.

