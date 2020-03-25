County coroner: Husband, wife killed in apparent murder-suicide

National & World

York County (WPMT) — Officials say two deaths were the result of an apparent murder-suicide.

The York County Coroner was dispatched to the 2000 block of Faversham Way in WIndor Township at 11:39 a.m. on March 25 for a possible murder-suicide.

Upon arrival, police and deputy coroners found that a couple in their 80s had recently been experiencing some medical difficulties.

Officials at the scene said it appeared that the husband had shot his wife before killing himself.

The coroner says no names or official cause will be released pending notification of additional family.

