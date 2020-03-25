Sources: 27-year-old man suspected of killing his father, throwing body parts in dumpster

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Flint (WJRT) — A 27-year-old man is in custody after Flint Police found body parts inside a dumpster Tuesday.

Flint police say the body parts are that of a 50-year-old man.

Sources tell ABC12 News the man in custody is the son of the 50-year-old killed. He is suspected of killing his father, mutilating his body and dumping at least one — or possibly several — bags of his body parts in a dumpster.

The dumpster is located near several businesses on Davison Road, between Averill and Center roads.

A local business owner, who did not want to be identified, said he arrived to work Tuesday around 9:45 a.m. and learned of the bizarre scene. He told ABC12 News that a man known to dumpster dive made the discovery.

“He had opened one bag and found body parts and said there were three or four more bags that looked just like it, but I don’t think he went through all the bags,” the business owner said.

The Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police spent hours documenting the scene on Davison Road Tuesday. Investigators can’t confirm whether all the body parts were recovered.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton is awaiting a warrant request before he can issue charges against the 27-year-old.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.