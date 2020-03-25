Unclaimed Veteran laid to rest

National & World

Nashville (WSMV) — An unclaimed Veteran is a soldier who has passed away with no next-of-kin, and without enough funds to cover the cost of a funeral and burial.

The Department of Veterans Affairs laid to rest PFC James Steven Eaton yesterday, at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery off McCrory Lane in Nashville west of Bellevue.

Aside from the Soldiers performing the ceremony, there were no others in attendance.

The ceremony was commemorated by the Tennessee Department of Veterans Affairs on Facebook.