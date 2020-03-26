Neighborhoods try to spread positive messages, not the virus

National & World

Whether it’s birthday wishes in a car caravan for a girl turning 11, chalking sentiments on a sidewalk or placing smiley face balloons in neighbors’ yards, Omaha is trying to stay positive during the pandemic.

“Everybody is in a mode of what can we do. This is my what can I do and put a little smile on your face,” said Cathy Collins.

Collins lives in Dundee and lined her block with smiley face balloons.

“If you are walking your babies, they can see a balloon and smile,” she said.

Charlotte McClure takes her dog for a walk and loves reading all the messages on the sidewalks.

“Some people feel isolated and just to be able to get out and walk and do something positive, especially for kids that helps them.”

Collins hopes the uplifting gestures will lower the anxiety.

“Happy. Don’t worry. We are going to get through this,” she said.

Messages include:

“Together we will see it through.”

“Happy Spring.”

“We’ve got each other.”

“You’re a blessing to someone.”

“Hopefully, this gives neighbors a boost when they look out their door. You look out the window, and think, ‘What can I do? Oh, I can smile,” Collins said.

