Stocks are closing 3% lower on Wall Street but still held on to weekly gains after a rally this week as aid bill passed
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing 3% lower on Wall Street but still held on to weekly gains after a rally this week as aid bill passed.
Comments
1 Comment
Stocks are down because of the ongoing resistance by Pelosi and Schummer. The house can still derail this thing- and they will if they can ! The dems need more carnage- a higher death count- anything to point their crooked fingers at the President and his administration.