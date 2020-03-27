Workshop making face shields for first responders

National & World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — With the shortage of masks for nurses and doctors around the country, one local maker is working to make sure that doesn’t happen in Kansas City.

Dave Dalton owns the Hammerspace Workshop in kanas KCMO and has been working on a new project.

“We’ve been working with our laser cutters, primarily, as well as our 3D printers here,” he said. “We’ve identified a way that local makers can help with the current COVID-19 response for our emergency rooms and first responders.”

So, after hearing from other makers around the world, Dalton got to work.

“There is a limited supply of masks that everyone can wear, and so we have been attempting to create a variety of face shields that can extend the lifespan of that BPE,” he said.

Dalton reprogramed his 3D printers and laser cutters to make face shields for our first responders

“While traditional manufacturing is trying really hard to make custom made solutions, we can make rapidly produced solutions,” he said. “So, while we can’t supply their external demand, we can perhaps fill some of the immediate supply shortage”

Before you start 3D printing face masks yourself, though…

“Look to the leaders in your area, find someone who is organizing this, because your local hospital cannot accept donations easily from individuals,” Dalton said. “These larger groups can guide you.”

If you want to see how you can help, there is a local group called PPE for Docs that is helping to coordinate with makers across the metro.

