Arkansas couple gets married despite coronavirus outbreak

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

MANSFIELD, AR (KFSM) — Amid the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, a Mansfield couple wants to spread some positivity with their love story.

Megen and James Pennington didn’t let the coronavirus stop them from tying the knot.

“It was the most gorgeous place I had ever seen, it was me, my mom and James that’s it,” Megen said.

On March 21 in a little chapel in Eureka Springs, the couple said “I do.”

“We are not just lovers we are best friends I mean it was just perfect,” Megen said.

The pair says they hoped for a small, private ceremony either way. With just Megen’s mom in attendance, they said their vows, cut the cake and then picked up their first meal as a married couple at one of the only restaurants open, curbside of course.

“We didn’t have to get out of our car, we rented a Red Box movie, we kind of wanted a private weekend so it ended up being really really exclusive,” James said.

The couple even snapped a picture at a safe social distance wearing face masks and gloves.

Despite the current situation across the globe, they say they’re not letting it stop their love.

“I mean I have been wanting to marry this man for so long and there is not a thing in this world that would stop it and I promise you no matter what’s going on, the last day could be tomorrow, but as long as I got to have the last day with him that would be worth it,” Megen said.

Megen and James plan to officially start their life together in Mansfield as a new family, and they say they might just celebrate their anniversary each year with a curbside take out meal and a Red Box movie.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.