Michigan receives over 100,000 N95 masks, more on the way

Michigan (WNEM) — Michigan has received a shipment of over 100,000 N95 masks and expects to receive more later.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Twitter that the state received a shipment of 112,800 N95 masks from the strategic national stockpile on Saturday, March 28.

According to Whitmer, an additional shipment of 8,000 masks is on the way.

“This is great news for our front-line health care workers,” Whitmer said. “We’ll keep working hard along with FEMA and the White House to get more of the personal protective equipment we need to keep Michiganders safe.”

President Donald Trump approved Governor Whitmer’s request for a major disaster declaration on Saturday, March 28.

