Man stuck in India as country locks down due to COVID-19

St. Louis, MO (KMOV) — A North City man is stuck in India as the country remains on lockdown due to COVID-19.

Michael Coyle arrived in India on March 7, with a plan to tour the country for 21 days. However, after checking out a few sites, the fun was over when he learned the country was fighting COVID-19.

He said he moved his return March 27th flight to March 21.

Coyle went to the airport for the flight, sat on the plane and had to get off due to a mechanical issue. The flight was later cancelled. The airport announced a seven-day closure beginning March 22nd and ending March 29 which also made his original departure date unavailable.

The St. Louis native said he tried moving his March 29 return flight up to March 21, but learned it would be very expensive to do so.

“I was confused. I already have a ticket and it was going to cost me $4,000 to change it. So, I am not going to do that,” he said.

He was able to find a cheaper ticket but was stuck because the airport was shut down for seven days, which pushed back his departure to the original date, March 29. He decided to head back to the person hosting him.

“He was really nice. He was like, ‘Stay here until your flight leaves,” Coyle said.

Coyle’s departure date was changed again. The airport ordered a 21-day shutdown. He said at that point, his hosts could not help him.

“They are getting worried because they have family in the Himalayas. So, they decided they need to leave to go to the Himalayas. I can’t go to the Himalayas because foreigners are no longer allowed,” Coyle said.

He’s now in a hotel awaiting a April 15 departure date. Airports are expected to re-open on that date.