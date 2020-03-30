Police issue ticket, arrest warrant after breaking up funeral repast with 100 people, live band

National & World

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — The NOPD moved in to break up a large gathering on Saturday afternoon, ordering about 100 people to disperse.

Officers issued a ticket to the leader of a band that was playing at what the NOPD is describing as a funeral repast. An arrest warrant has also been issued for the one of gathering’s organizers.

Thirty-eight-year-old Cecil Spencer refused to shut down the gathering in the 3000 block of Audubon Street when officers arrived around 4:30 p.m. on March 28, according to the NOPD. Officers have since issued an arrest warrant in his name.

Clifton Smith, who the NOPD has identified as the leader of the band that was playing, was issued a summons. More arrest warrants are expected as the investigation continues, according to the NOPD.

