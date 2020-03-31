ESPN tennis broadcaster Patrick McEnroe tests positive for coronavirus

National & World

Patrick McEnroe, the ESPN tennis broadcaster and 16-time men’s doubles champion, confirmed on Tuesday that he tested positive for coronavirus and is recovering from mild symptoms.

McEnroe said in a tweet that he started feeling minor symptoms about 10 or 11 days ago so he went to get tested at a drive-through in upstate New York. He received the positive test results on Tuesday.

“The good news is I feel fine. My symptoms have passed,” said McEnroe, the younger brother of eight-time major champion John McEnroe. “I feel 100 percent.”

He said he has been in quarantine in his basement since the symptoms began.

“We’ve been on full quarantine, our entire house now, for well over two weeks now,” said the 53-year-old, “I encourage everyone to do the same. Let’s get this thing. Let’s nail this thing. I’m an example of someone who has been able to fight through it. I’m doing absolutely fine. Thoughts and prayers to people who are struggling with this.”

“So so touched by ALL the messages of support,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

In New York, the hardest hit state in the country, about 76,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus as of midday Tuesday.