Man charged for allegedly hosting party in violation of emergency order, supplying alcohol to teens at hotel

Westminster (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man has been charged after allegedly supplying alcohol to a group of teenagers who were partying at a hotel in Westminster in violation of a state order barring large groups due to the coronavirus pandemic.

State police said Ryan Serra, 26, of Lutherville, is charged with violating Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order as well as ten counts of allowing a minor to possess alcohol.

Troopers were called to the Boston Inn in the 500 block of Baltimore Boulevard around 7 p.m. for a report of a party involving underage drinking. When they arrived, they spoke with Serra who told them there were multiple people in the room, police said.

The group of teens, all between the ages of 15 and 17, had reportedly been trying to hide in the bathroom when troopers arrived.

Police said Serra was hosting the party and knew the teens were underage. There was an empty liquor bottle in the room but no one appeared to be intoxicated.

The teens, including six boys and four girls, were released to their parents. None have been charged.

Earlier Monday, officials said a Charles County man will be held without bail for holding a large bonfire with more than 60 people.

