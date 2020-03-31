Volunteers on horseback deliver groceries to elderly at metro senior living center

National & World

SPENCER, OK (KOCO) — Lisa Mahmoodjanloo and dozens of other volunteers are motivated by smiles to lend a helping hand to the elderly who can’t leave their Spencer homes because of the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.

“You can see them through the screen door, waving and smiling,” she said. “Even though it’s raining, we can still put a smile on their face.”

Mahmoodjanloo and other volunteers dropped off groceries at each senior citizen home in the area because it’s hard for them to make it to the store. On Monday, the group delivered groceries to 56 people, which is nearly every person at the Roscoe Dunjee Senior Living Center.

“We love our seniors. We want to make anything easier for them,” Mahmoodjanloo said.

The volunteers donated large boxes of food and some supplies, but they also added some fun.

“They don’t have much to look at around here, so we want to give them something fun and exciting,” Mahmoodjanloo said.

So, they brought horses.

“I could see lots of the seniors at their windows and doors just waving, so it added that little bit of excitement to this very not bright day,” volunteer Debra Ingraham said.

The group of volunteers said they will do this again for the seniors in April and will continue every few weeks as long as they have supplies.

“We want to take care of them. That’s our goal,” Mahmoodjanloo said.

