Expelliarmus boredom! JK Rowling launches ‘Harry Potter at Home’ hub for kids in lockdown

The Wizarding World just got bigger.

“Harry Potter” author JK Rowling has launched an online Potter hub to keep children educated and entertained during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Harry Potter at Home” brings together a number of resources related to the international franchise, including free access to the audiobook version of the first installment in the series.

“Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” has been added to Audible’s library of free books as part of its partnership with the platform, making it immediately available in several different languages for free, and without requiring a subscription to the Amazon-owned audiobook service.

Other features of the hub include articles, puzzles and videos, made available by publishers Bloomsbury and Scholastic.

“Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic,” Rowling said as she announced the launch.

“For over twenty years now, Hogwarts has been an escape for all — for readers and fans, young and old,” the website organizers added in a post introducing the platform.

“During the strange times we now find ourselves in, we want to welcome you back to Hogwarts, where you will find a friendly retreat for you, your family and those you are caring for.”

The coronavirus pandemic has closed schools and workplaces and confined hundreds of millions of people around the world to their homes, leading to a surge in internet use and increased interest in a number of online tools.

Rowling previously announced she was relaxing copyright permissions around the “Harry Potter” series, allowing teachers to post videos of themselves reading aloud from the books for their students.