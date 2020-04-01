Florida governor: We’ll take state residents only from Zaandam cruise ship

National & World

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday his state was willing to accept Floridians on board a cruise ship seeking to disembark in Florida after more than 190 guests and crew reported flu-like symptoms, including eight passengers who tested positive for Covid-19.

But DeSantis expressed concerns about taking in others given the state’s limited hospital beds.

“We are going to be willing to accept Floridians on board,” he told reporters. “My understanding is most of the passengers are foreign nationals.”

At least 49 Floridians are among more than 300 Americans aboard Holland America’s Zaandam cruise ship.

“My concern is that we have worked so hard to make sure we have adequate hospital space in the event of a Covid-19 surge, we wouldn’t want those valuable beds to be taken because of the cruise ship,” DeSantis said.

The governor has said there is about 30% hospital bed availability in Florida, where two field hospitals have been set up in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday night said he had planned to discuss the situation with DeSantis.

“People are dying on the ship, or at least very sick, but they are dying on the ship,” Trump said. “So, I’m going to do what is right.”

Fort Lauderdale’s mayor said he planned to meet Wednesday with Holland America’s CEO to discuss a possible solution.

“We want these ill people to find immediate medical assistance,” Mayor Dean Trantalis told CNN. “We have to be comfortable knowing that they’re being quarantined in such a way they don’t infect the rest of the community.”

The ship, which has had four guests die since it departed from Argentina’s capital on March 7, is among more than a dozen cruise ships stranded at sea as ports deny entry and passengers panic about returning home.

“We were not against the ships docking in our community,” Trantalis said. “The problem is that no protocol has been established yet to allow these folks to come off the ship. We are in a midst of a humanitarian crisis here.”

Officials at the Port of Everglades, in Fort Lauderdale, said Holland America must have an approved docking and disembarking plan before its ships can enter US waters.

Sen. Rick Scott has said every Zaandam passenger must be quarantined for 14 days.

“We have to ensure the sick are getting properly treated, but we can’t take any chances,” he said in a statement this week.

The Zaandam was to arrive in Florida midweek. It began transiting the Panama Canal late Sunday after being docked off the coast of Panama for several days. The boat and its occupants have been in limbo for weeks awaiting permission to disembark after several South American ports denied the ship’s entry.

“We have to be able to allow people to step off the ship and be able to return to families, whether in Florida, anywhere in this country or anywhere around the world,” Trantalis said Wednesday. “But we cannot do it willy-nilly. We have to be sure we’re taking precautions.”

The US Coast Guard, in a marine safety information bulletin issued Sunday, said an increase in foreign passenger vessels requiring medical evacuations was straining local medical resources.

Passengers have “better access to comfortable surroundings and medical staff on board the foreign passenger vessel where care is already being provided,” according to the bulletin.

“This is necessary as shore-side medical facilities may reach full capacity and lose the ability to accept and effectively treat additional critically-ill patients,” the bulletin said.

Jennifer Allan said her mother, Gloria Weed, 70, and father, Bill Weed, 75, have been quarantined in their cabin aboard the Zaandam in what she described as “solitary confinement.”

“My dad has developed pneumonia,” she told CNN this week. “He’s getting worse. They need to get to land. They need to get medical attention sooner rather than later.”

Allan said her parents, who live in Sarasota, Florida, came down with a fever about 10 days ago. She described the efforts of the Zaandam crew members to care for passengers as “extraordinary” even though many are themselves sick.

No one has left the ship since it stopped in Punta Arenas, Chile, on March 14. Guests were originally told they could disembark in Chile for flights, but ultimately tthat was forbidden.

Holland America deployed the Rotterdam to offer relief. Rotterdam met Zaandam off Panama on March 26 to “provide extra supplies, staff, Covid-19 test kits and other support as needed.”

Previously, the ship had no coronavirus test kits on board.

Holland America transferred healthy Zaandam guests to Rotterdam, which is also is looking for a port. On Wednesday afternoon both vessels were located off the western tip of Cuba, according to the ship tracking website MarineTraffic.

The president of Holland America Line, Orlando Ashford, in an op-ed in the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Monday, asked for compassion for the Zaandam’s guests.

“And we need confirmation from a port that is willing to extend the same compassion and grace that Panama did, and allow us to come in so our guests can go straight to the airport for flights home. It’s tempting to speculate about the illnesses that may have been avoided or lives saved if we’d gotten the assistance we sought weeks ago,” he wrote as the ship seeks a place to dock.