Man stuck in Peru for weeks amid Covid-19 pandemic

Chicago (WBBM) — What was supposed to be an uplifting wellness retreat trip to Peru quickly turned into a nightmare for one Chicago man.

“I am an American citizen currently in the Amazon Jungle and i am still stuck here in Peru,” Jorge Rios said. “I want to handle the task at hand, getting home to my family, I’ll take anything a plane, a boat.”

A business owner and father of two, Rios, has been trying to get back home for weeks. The COVID-19 outbreak has made the two hour ride to the airport and flight to Chicago a difficult journey.

Rios’ family said the U.S. embassy has been no help to them. His brother said he believes communication needs to be better.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi’s office says Americans stuck in Peru should be evacuated within the week.

