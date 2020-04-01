Newborn baby among 85 in CT who have died from COVID-19

National & World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Among the 85 people in the state who have died from coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon is a 6-week-old baby from Hartford.

The newborn is the youngest person this virus has claimed in the state, as many who have died are elderly.

Leaders said the baby was admitted to the hospital late last week and was unresponsive.

After death, a postmortem was conducted and that’s when it was discovered the baby tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is definitely not the norm and Channel 3 asked doctors what, if anything, this death is telling them about how the virus is spreading and who can be infected.

“I was a little skeptical about some of the early data coming out of China that said there were no mortalities in children and adolescents. Already, in the first month or two of the pandemic spreading to the U.S., I know there are a lot of younger, healthy young adults and children who are getting very sick,” said Dr. Steven Choi, of Yale New Haven Hospital.

He added that there have been 429 more coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday, bringing the total to 3,557, and 16 more deaths were reported within 24 hours.

Lamont said there are currently 766 patients hospitalized with coronavirus, and 16,600 patients have been tested.

More testing is expected to happen, Gov. Ned Lamont said on Wednesday. An in-state testing facility will be able to do 1,000 tests a day.

The governor is also fighting to get the 15-minute test from Abbot Labs brought to Connecticut.

