Restaurant taking sanitizing to next level

Fairhope (WALA) — As it stands, restaurants remain limited on service options during this time. The Coronavirus outbreak is changing the way they do business.

While some businesses have decided to close their doors temporarily — Ox Kitchen in downtown Fairhope remains open — serving curbside, takeout, or pickup orders.

Like other small businesses – they’re feeling the crunch and economic impact of the virus.

“It’s certainly slowed down. We’re probably down 25-30%, which all things considered is not bad,” said Bo Hamilton, owner Ox Kitchen.

As the virus continues to spread, Hamilton is focusing on what he can control.

“The main thing we are doing is we are cleaning and we are sanitizing. In the restaurant business anyone who has worked in the industry knows that is one of the most important things. We take it seriously here. It’s #1 on our list — and was before all of this,” said Hamilton.

And he’s committed to that — even taking cleaning to the next level.

“Anywhere somebody is going to be touching constantly — we are going to come in there and focus on that,” explained Sean Kemper, owner Kemper Industries in Daphne.

Armed with an electrostatic spray gun and high-quality disinfectant — Kemper — explains how he’s able to hit and clean all the critical areas that may be missed.

“It basically charges the chemical — the disinfectant — so we can get a better spray and it ensures a better contact time than your typical trigger sprays. Evenly coats the surface. It will get underneath some areas and just totally kill the virus and bacteria we are trying to kill with it,” said Kemper.

Not only does it require no wiping — but it doesn’t leave behind any trace of chemical residue. It’s all adding a greater peace of mind for Hamilton, his staff, and his customers.

“It’s important to our customers and our responsibility to the community. If we can do something extra to make sure we are doing it right — we are going to do it,” said Hamilton.

