A turkey smashed through a semi windshield and walked away from the crash

When you crash and burn, you just have to pick yourself back up and keep going.

That seems to be the mantra for one turkey, who was making its merry way across Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon.

During its flight, the turkey crashed into the windshield of a semi truck that breezing down Interstate 35E near the city of Eagan, according to the Eagan Police Department.

An Eagan police officer was driving down the highway when he saw a trucker waving him down, officer Aaron Machtemes wrote in an email to CNN. That’s when the officer stopped and saw the bird lodged in the broken windshield.

The driver and the turkey are both, thankfully, doing fine, police said in a tweet.

In fact, the turkey seemed entirely unfazed by the crash. After the officer removed the bird from the windshield, it “went back into a wooded area like nothing happened,” police said.

You go, turkey. You go.