Man accused of throwing lit road flare onto tent

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — A 33-year-old man is facing arson charges after he threw a lit road flare onto a tent in southeast Portland and caused another man to suffer burns, according to court documents.

Jay Michael Lamb is facing charges of first-degree arson (intentional damage of protected property and first-degree arson (recklessly placing person in danger).

The charges stem from an investigation that began on March 25 when Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fully-engulfed homeless camp fire near Southeast 9th and Southeast Harrison.

Two people were sleeping inside the tent at the time of the fire. One person was treated for burns on 10 percent of his body, including his arm, leg and foot, according to court documents.

Court documents state that fire investigators located surveillance video which showed a minivan arrive near the camp and a lit object can be seen being thrown into the camp. The minivan then drove away.

Investigators were able to determine the minivan belonged to a woman who lived in another homeless camp with Lamb. Surveillance video located near Lamb’s camp showed the minivan leave and shortly return after the fire was set.

According to court documents, investigators spoke with the owner of the minivan who admitted that she and Lamb went over to the victim’s camp because Lamb heard the victim had stolen items from other transients.

The woman admitted that she drove the minivan while Lamb pulled out a road flare, lit it, and then threw it onto the victim’s tent, according to court documents.

Court documents state that neither the woman nor Lamb attempted to call 911 about the fire.

No word on if the woman who was with Lamb at the time of the fire will be facing any charges.

