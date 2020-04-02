Neighbors celebrate former weatherman’s 102nd birthday while social distancing

National & World

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — He was the first weatherman at Channel 5 and on he celebrated a huge birthday on April 1.

Milt Earnhart celebrated his 102nd birthday.

Milt was this area’s local weatherman for 23 years in the 50s and 60s.

He would also anchor the news from time to time when he was asked to fill in.

In addition to working as a weatherman, Milt also served in the U.S. Army during World War II and served as a State Representative between 1959 and 1981.

Since everyone is having to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, a few of Milt’s neighbors gathered outside of his home to sing him happy birthday.

“Well we had planned to have to have a big party for Milt for his 102nd birthday but with the virus, we had to cancel that so we gather all of our neighbors to come out here and sing happy birthday to him,” neighbor Sarah Howe said.

“The neighborhood friends and wonderful neighbors all came out to wish me happy birthday, I know it takes an effort to do all of that and I appreciate it for coming out,” Milt said.

After retiring from politics, Milt joined the Screen Actors Guild and worked in movies alongside names like Will Smith, Leslie Niesen and Adam Sandler.

